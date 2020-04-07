|
|
Robert Thomas "Bobby" Moore, 37, of Gadsden, passed away April 1, 2020.
Memorial Service to be privately hosted at a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Bobby loved and enjoyed rock-n-roll and muscle cars.
He is survived by his father, Jeff Moore; mother, Reba Reynolds; grandfather, Tommy Moore; grandmother, Linda Reynolds; sister, Kimberly Moore; brother, Michael Moore; great-aunt, Nellie Jo Moore; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Morgan Funeral Chapel announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 7, 2020