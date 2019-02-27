|
|
Ms. Robin Jaye P. Ellis passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the age of 64. The youngest of seven siblings, Jaye P. was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on Oct. 1, 1954, to Earl Jackson Ball and Dimple Bryan Ball.
She had lived in Colorado Springs for nine years, having moved here to be close to her daughter and her family.
Jaye P. was a devoted mother to her daughter and Nana to her grandchildren. She was full of life, a lover of music, and a joy to be around. She was well-known for her kind heart. She loved to cook and as the family chef, Jaye took pride in serving up delicious dishes and memorable holiday meals. Underneath her warm, generous exterior, Jaye P. was incredibly strong. Her quiet strength did not go unnoticed by anyone.
Jaye P. is survived by her daughter, Ayley Reed; son-in-law, Dustin Reed; grandchildren, Ella and Ezra Reed; sisters, Nancy Usry and Myra Yates; sister-in-law, Carol Ball and many nieces and nephews.
Gone before her were her parents, Earl and Dimple Ball; brother, Jack Ball; and sisters, Terry Green, Toni Ball and Earlene Higdon.
Jaye's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park, Colorado.
A celebration of her life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. There will be no visitation.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2019