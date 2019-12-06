Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Celebration of life for Mr. Rodney D. Yow, age 48, of Gadsden, will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church with Pastor Jeremy Bowman Officiating.
Public visitation will be noon until 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.Prestigememorialfh.com. Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904, telephone 256-438-5506. Prestige Memorial, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 6, 2019
