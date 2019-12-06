|
Celebration of life for Mr. Rodney D. Yow, age 48, of Gadsden, will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church with Pastor Jeremy Bowman Officiating.
Public visitation will be noon until 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.Prestigememorialfh.com. Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, 2412 Sansom Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904, telephone 256-438-5506.
