Mr. Rodney Macon Cochran, 77, of Rainbow City, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A private service was held earlier this week, and interment was held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Cochran is survived by his wife, Jimmie Cochran; three children; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and seven siblings.
The family wishes to express a sincere thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019