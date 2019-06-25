Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Cochran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Macon Cochran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodney Macon Cochran Obituary
Mr. Rodney Macon Cochran, 77, of Rainbow City, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A private service was held earlier this week, and interment was held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Cochran is survived by his wife, Jimmie Cochran; three children; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and seven siblings.
The family wishes to express a sincere thanks to Amedisys Hospice.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now