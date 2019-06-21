Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Roger Allen Davis Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel for Mr. Roger Allen Davis, age 79, of Gadsden, who passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Revs. Philip Elliott and Gary Williams will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge.
Mr. Davis was a 1958 graduate of Emma Sansom High School. He was a well-known and respected horseman, ferrier, rider and trainer of American Saddlebred Horses. He was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church. He loved his family and enjoyed being outdoors.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Marlyn Davis, and second wife, Georgia Brackett Davis; father, William Benjamin Davis; mother, Ruby Jewel Davis; and sister, Jean (Y Z) Black.
Survivors include his daughters, Robin Maise and Benji (James) Gable; son, Joey (Cathryn) Davis; grandchildren, Casey (Darrell) Hilderbrand, Scotti (David) Bishop, Ashton (Josh) Collier, Autumn (David) Johnson and Amber (Ryan) Brown; great-grandchildren, Brady and Ruby Hilderbrand, David Scott and Carson Bishop, Sterling and Jasper Brown; special friend, Jean Smalley; sisters, Pat (Jerry) Johnson and Brenda Lay.
Pallbearers will be David Bishop, Darrell Hilderbrand, Randy Black, Jeff Black, Steve Johnson, David Johnson, Scott Sanford, Chris Sanford, Joe Battles, Charlie Glenn, Mark Bradley and Paul Cromwell Jr.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at Meadowood Retirement Village 300 Hall nurses and staff; Gadsden Health and Rehab; nurses, Deborah and Alice; staff of ProHealth Hospice; and nurse, Candace Harwood.
Visitation will be on Sunday from noon until the hour of service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 21, 2019
