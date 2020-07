Or Copy this URL to Share

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Shiloh Cemetery for Roger Allen Lemons, 67, of Attalla, who passed away on July 18, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

