Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Roger McGriff Sr., of Ashville, who passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the age of 66. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Rev. Don Colvin will officiate. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing the service.
He was retired from Norfolk-Southern Railway. He enjoyed being with his family and enjoyed Alabama football with his longtime friends.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Charlene; daughter, Christy (David) Kendrick of Rainbow City; sons, Dale (Lori) McGriff of Hueytown, and Joseph (Bethany) McGriff of Rainbow City; grandchildren, Hunter Limbaugh, Madison McGriff, Kaileigh Kendrick, Owen McGriff, Lily McGriff; sister, Johelen (Richard) Short; brother, Freddy (Jannette) McGriff; chosen sister, Kim Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Kendrick, David Couch, David Holderfield, Paul Bradford, Pat Bradford, Hunter Limbaugh.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 9, 2020