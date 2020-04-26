|
Rohit Patel, 63, of Rainbow City, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by close family and friends.
A family-only celebration of life service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory. There will be a memorial for friends and family scheduled at a later date.
Rohit was born Dec. 1, 1956, in Tanzania, Africa, to Dahyabhai and Kanta Patel. He graduated from Auburn University in 1981 with a degree in pharmacy. After graduation, he worked at South Highland Pharmacy, where he met his future wife, Cherl Salors. He then led a successful, 35-year-long career at Gregerson's Pharmacy. In 1992, he had his first and only child, whom he loved dearly, Christian Patel. He had a successful career serving and mentoring others until he retired in 2016. His loving and giving spirit will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his son, Christian Patel; his siblings: brother, Arvind Patel; and sisters, Lata Patel and Ila Patel; and six nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2020