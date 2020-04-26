Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
8:30 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rohit Patel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rohit Patel


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rohit Patel Obituary
Rohit Patel, 63, of Rainbow City, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by close family and friends.
A family-only celebration of life service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory. There will be a memorial for friends and family scheduled at a later date.
Rohit was born Dec. 1, 1956, in Tanzania, Africa, to Dahyabhai and Kanta Patel. He graduated from Auburn University in 1981 with a degree in pharmacy. After graduation, he worked at South Highland Pharmacy, where he met his future wife, Cherl Salors. He then led a successful, 35-year-long career at Gregerson's Pharmacy. In 1992, he had his first and only child, whom he loved dearly, Christian Patel. He had a successful career serving and mentoring others until he retired in 2016. His loving and giving spirit will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his son, Christian Patel; his siblings: brother, Arvind Patel; and sisters, Lata Patel and Ila Patel; and six nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rohit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -