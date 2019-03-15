Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
1010 Hoke St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolando Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolando "Poochie" Phillips


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rolando "Poochie" Phillips Obituary
Celebration of Life Service for Rolando "Poochie" Phillips is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1010 Hoke St. Interment following at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
He leaves those to cherish his memory two daughters, Somalia (Warren) Haley, Portsmouth, VA, Jayla Stafford, Gadsden, AL; his loving mother, Brenda Alexander, father, Marlon J. Phillips, stepfather, Kenneth Alexander, all of Gadsden, AL; brother, Kenneth Jermaine Alexander; sister, Kyoquia (Damion) Davis, Jacksonville, FL; Chandra Phillips; one aunt, Bertha (Tyrone) Snow; special friend, LaTonya Daniel; Lawrence Presley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-Etowah Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust" www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now