Celebration of Life Service for Rolando "Poochie" Phillips is 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1010 Hoke St. Interment following at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
He leaves those to cherish his memory two daughters, Somalia (Warren) Haley, Portsmouth, VA, Jayla Stafford, Gadsden, AL; his loving mother, Brenda Alexander, father, Marlon J. Phillips, stepfather, Kenneth Alexander, all of Gadsden, AL; brother, Kenneth Jermaine Alexander; sister, Kyoquia (Damion) Davis, Jacksonville, FL; Chandra Phillips; one aunt, Bertha (Tyrone) Snow; special friend, LaTonya Daniel; Lawrence Presley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-Etowah Chapel, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust" www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2019