Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
More Obituaries for Ronald 'Ron' Lee Drenner
Ronald 'Ron' Lee Drenner Obituary
Ronald "Ron" Lee Drenner, 65, of Gadsden, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Collier-Butler Chapel, followed by burial at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct service.
Ron had worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs Gilchrist Unit for over 25 years, and had most recently worked with Giant Resource Recovery.
His father, Ronald Drenner, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Drenner; sisters, Pam Boozer (Todd) and Nora Drenner; brothers, Barry Drenner, Jeff Drenner (Karen) and Craig Drenner; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family has requested no flowers and would appreciate memorials made to the Boys & Girls Clubs Gilchrist Unit, 600 Black Creek Road, Gadsden, AL 35904.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Drenner family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 30, 2019
