|
|
Ronald Clyde Solomon, age 67, of Gadsden, AL died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Collier-Butler Chapel with Rev. Jerome Mitchell, brother-in-law officiating. Burial will follow at Union Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Solomon was born at Ft. Knox, KY, grew up in Roxboro, NC, and has been a resident of Gadsden for 25 years. He graduated from Person High School and attended Piedmont Community College. He loved spending time with family, sharing lots of joking and laughter, Tar Heel basketball, Crimson Tide football, Nascar, riding Harley Davidson bikes and attending any functions his children were involved with.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Solomon, and brother, Gene Solomon.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Deedra Combs Solomon; children, Tracy Solomon (Allen Boone), Virginia Beach, VA, Courtney Funderburg (Anthony) and Haley Trimm (Matthew); grandchildren, Gatlin and Bree Funderburg, Ainsley, Braydon and Bayleigh Trimm; brother, Mike Solomon (Teresa), Tampa, FL; step-mother, Charlotte Solomon, Carrboro, NC; sisters-in-law, Pam Solomon, Roxboro, NC and Moria Mitchell (Jerome), Carrollton, GA; special cousin, Gordon Hart (Gertrude), Palm Coast, FL; several nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Pallbearers will be: Anthony Funderburg, Matthew Trimm, Justin Trimm, Joseph Walden, Travis Walden and John Stoddard.
Special thanks to Dr. Aasim Sehbai, Keaona, Kirstin and Staff; Tonya, Kim, Todd and staff of Amedisys Home Health; Jennifer, Chaplain and Staff of Alacare Hospice; friends and family of Team One Toyota of Gadsden and Mt. Cheaha Harley Davidson of Oxford; "5 West Family" at RMC Anniston.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service at the funeral home Tuesday.
Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 9, 2019