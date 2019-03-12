|
|
Ronald David Rogers, 67, of Knoxville, TN, died suddenly Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Dr. Rogers was a native of Attalla, AL, where he surrendered to preach the Gospel as a senior in high school. He was a 1969 graduate of Etowah High School in Attalla, AL. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Carson Newman University in 1973. He was graduated from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary with his Master of Theology ('77) and Doctor of Theology ('86). He pastored churches in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Missouri. Dr. Rogers was appointed by the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention to Brazil, where he served for 15 years. He went on to serve 9 years as Associate Professor of Missions at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO. In 2012, he retired to the Great Smoky Mountains he loved, where he was able to pursue his passion of studying the Scriptures and writing. In retirement, he did adjunct teaching for Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and provided pulpit supply for the Sevier County Baptist Association. He spent his free time with his grandchildren and working with the Tennessee Smokies Baseball organization. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Sevierville, TN. He leaves a legacy of loving Jesus with all his heart, mind, soul, and strength.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Zealous Rogers (AL); grandparents, Sylvester and Ella Rogers (AL), Roy and Alpha Bearden (AL); father and mother-in-law Raymond and Mildred Bryant (AL); nephew Randy Bryant (AL).
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Faye Rogers of Knoxville, TN; devoted daughter, Mandy Rogers of Sevierville, TN; adoring grandchildren, Abigail and David; sisters, Freda Joan Rogers (AL), Rebecca (Donnie) Redden (AL); brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Martha Bryant (AL), sister-in-law Margaret Akin (AL); aunts, Dorothy Philips (AL), Helen Bearden (AL); uncle, Hoover (Nell) Rogers (AL); nieces, Mary Franklin (AL), Kristy (Terry) McNutt (AL); nephews, Chris (Marcella) Redden (AL), Josh (Terri) Redden, Brian Akin (FL); several great-nieces and great-nephews; and dear friends, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Hall (GA).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The B. Gray Allison Chair of Evangelism, Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, 2095 Appling Rd., Cordova, TN 38016 OR The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN. Visitation for friends and family will be immediately following the service in the Great Hall of Sevierville First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 12, 2019