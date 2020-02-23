Home

Ronald Eiland

Ronald Eiland Obituary
Family only graveside services will be on Tuesday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Ronald Eiland, 73, of Gadsden, who passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Rev. Jason Ellen will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Eiland was a lifelong resident of Gadsden. He retired from CED Mental Health as finance director. He enjoyed working at Noccalula Falls after retirement, as well as golfing and bowling.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Eiland and his brother, Eddie Eiland.
Mr. Eiland is survived by his sons, Dr. Chris Eiland and Dr. Jon Eiland; his mother, Frances Eiland; and brother, Dennis Eiland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Etowah County Humane Society or the .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2020
