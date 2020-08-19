1/
Ronald Keller
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home in Gadsden, Alabama, for Mr. Ronald Keller, 84, originally from Strasburg, North Dakota, who passed away on August 16, 2020. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Keller is survived by his wife, Dalphine; three brothers; two sisters; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy V. Keller and Edythe Keller; one brother; and two sisters.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to everyone who cared for Mr. Keller and to all of the friends that he had made over the years.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday until the time of service.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
AUG
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
AUG
20
Burial
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
