Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home in Gadsden, Alabama, for Mr. Ronald Keller, 84, originally from Strasburg, North Dakota, who passed away on August 16, 2020. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Mr. Keller is survived by his wife, Dalphine; three brothers; two sisters; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy V. Keller and Edythe Keller; one brother; and two sisters.

The family would like to issue a special thanks to everyone who cared for Mr. Keller and to all of the friends that he had made over the years.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday until the time of service.

