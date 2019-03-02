|
Ronald L. Akins, 63, of Gadsden, passed away Feb. 28, 2019. Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Grace United Baptist Church (33015 US Hwy 231, Ashville, AL 35953).
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Betty Akins.
He is survived by his sisters, Diane (Tommy) Carden, Pam Pitts, and Valorie Caroll; brothers, Rodney Akins, Randy Akins, and David Parson; along with numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory providing services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 2, 2019