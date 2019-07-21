Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald Lee Landers

Ronald Lee Landers Obituary
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crestwood Cemetery for Army Major Ronald Lee Landers, Retired, 62, of Rainbow City, who died Friday. Rev. Adam Landers will officiate. Burial in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Major Landers was a career soldier serving as an Army nurse. Never satisfied, he went on to become one of the first to become an active helicopter pilot. His dedication to his patients was beyond words. He gave his all to help. Upon retirement, he went on to become a nurse on The Children's Trama Medical Flight Helicopter. He loved camping, farming, horses, dogs and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Crystal and parents, Howard and Loretta Landers.
He is survived by brothers, Isaac (Rhonda) and Michael (Cindy) Landers; nephews, Adam and Mathew; and niece, Whitney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Alabama.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to the care team at U.A.B. SICU and U.A.B. Palliative care.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 21, 2019
