Funeral services will be 6 p.m. today at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Ronald Lewis Thomason, 74, of Hokes Bluff, who died Tuesday. Reverend Larry Garrard will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Thomason was a 1962 graduate of Gadsden High School and a Goodyear retiree, a loving family man, resident of Hokes Bluff and coached many years of Babe Ruth baseball. A huge Auburn fan, he loved bowling and his dogs, Fluff and Tucker.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda; daughters, Cheri (Johnny) Mills, Traci (Daniel) Mason; son, Jason (Michelle) Thomason; granddaughters, Brittany, Meagan and Bella; grandsons, Jacob, Reece, Davis and Grant; great-grandson, Jaxson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dup15q or the .
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service today at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 15, 2019