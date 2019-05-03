|
|
Ronald Ransaw, born on Nov. 14, 1943, passed away April 25, 2019.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Willie Preston; sister, Alma; brother, Eric; and son, Ronald.
To mourn his death and celebrate his life, he leaves his aunt, Wilma; sister, Rosalind (Elijah); children, Jackie (Matthew), Subrena, Daneen (Jonathan); grandchildren, Erika, Eric, Victoria (Eddie), Leonte, Briana, Montana, Jordan, Ethan and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Sanctuary of the Mission Baptist Church. Burial in Lincoln Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Grady E. Robinson, Jr., Pastor.
West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public visitation will be noon until 6 p.m. Friday.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your bridge over troubled water." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019