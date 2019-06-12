|
|
Mr. Rondal Rector, 75, of Southside, passed away June 9, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14 at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home Friday for an hour prior to the service. John Dale Rector will officiate the service. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Rondal was preceded in death by his wife, Chris Rector; son, David Rector; father, Rufus Weldon Rector; mother, Dixie Lee Rector; brothers, John Thomas Rector, Rufus Weldon Rector and Alfred Eugene Rector; sisters, Mary Usry, Billie Ruth Rector and Edna Colley.
He leaves behind his sister, Linda Entrekin and brother, Roy Rector. He is also survived by special nephew and caregiver, Mark Rector; niece, Debra Campbell and her husband, Mike Campbell as well as many more nieces, nephews and friends.
Mr. Rector retired from the U.S. Air Force after many decades of service, most of which were spent overseas. He was a lover of sports and food. Rondal will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him, and will be remembered most for generosity, his love of people and his devotion to his family. Being a father to his son, David, was his greatest joy in life.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 12, 2019