|
|
Funeral services for Ronnie Dale Bowen, age 48, of Gadsden, will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday. Rev. Andy Hyde and Bishop Harvey Garner will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Ronnie went to Etowah High School. Ronnie loved fishing, hunting and all animals. Ronnie's best friends are Mickey Lee Guthrie, Little Ricky and Shannon Gladden and Wayne Underwood.
He is preceded in death by Harrison "Jr." Smith, Bernice Doshie Smith, Abb "J.T." Bowen, and Lucy B. Bowen.
Ronnie is survived by his father, Theron Lee Bowen; mother, Lillian Charlotte Bowen; children, Amber and Jason Thornberry, Amanda Bowen, Aaron Bowen, Adam Bowen, Ansley Bowen; grandchildren, Elli Thornberry, Heavenly Thornberry, Gabi Little, Kannan Lacey; brother, Kyle Edward Bowen; sisters, Shanay Daniel Chambers and Christy and Shane Morrison.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Guthrie, Little Ricky Gladden, Jamie Bowen, Jason Thornberry, Travis Bowen, Austin Chambers and Daniel Chambers.
Special thanks to the staff of Riverview Regional Medical Center, first responders EMT and the Gadsden Police Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 11, 2019