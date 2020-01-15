|
Rose Etta Allen, 91, of Attalla, passed away January 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at The Pentecostal Assembly Church. Mrs. Allen will lie in state from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Deermans Chapel Cemetery.
Rose was loved by everyone. She had a sweet and loving spirit that touched so many. She loved company and spending time with friends and family. Rose loved to make her children laugh; she enjoyed skipping down the road with them and laughing together; they were her life. She enjoyed cooking and going to yard sales. Rose loved to travel, especially to the Smokies; she always had a bag packed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Mary Pruitt; daughter-in-law, Angela Allen; daughter, Rita Williamson; sons, Michael Allen and Dewey Lee Allen Jr.
She is survived by children, Ruby (Donnie) Davis, David (Faye) Allen, Paul (Cathy) Allen, Linda (Grady) Humphries, Laura (Mike) Chambers, Tommy Allen, Billy (Sherry) Allen, Cathy (Joel) Smith, Tena (Jody) Wilder, Dana (Carlton) Clanton; son-in-law, Terry Williamson; sister, Francis Dillard; 32 grandchildren; 92 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Buddy Williamson, Nick Williamson, Robert, David and Keith Allen, Kris Wilder, Joseph Smith, Jimmy Strickland, Cord Miller and Jeffrey Lyndsey. Honorary pallbearers are Cody Jenkins and Timmy Chambers.
Special thanks to MICU unit at Gadsden Regional, especially Seth and the nurses, Sherry Leath, Hope Phillips and Sara Garrett.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 15, 2020