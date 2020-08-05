Ms. Rose Marie Henley, 85, of Collinsville, AL, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Rainsville Funeral Home Inc. directing (www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
She is survived by daughters, Denise Henley and Linda Laubenheimer (Steven); daughter-in-law, Karen Henley; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by father, Charles R. Sacas; mother, Ella S. Jeoffroy; and son, Grover C Henley III.