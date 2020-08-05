1/
Rose Marie Henley
Ms. Rose Marie Henley, 85, of Collinsville, AL, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Rainsville Funeral Home Inc. directing (www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com).
She is survived by daughters, Denise Henley and Linda Laubenheimer (Steven); daughter-in-law, Karen Henley; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by father, Charles R. Sacas; mother, Ella S. Jeoffroy; and son, Grover C Henley III.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rainsville Funeral Home
498 McCurdy Ave N
Rainsville, AL 35986
(256) 638-2122
