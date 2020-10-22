Rosetta (Rose) Winter

Clarkesville, Georgia formerly of Rainbow City, Alabama - Rosetta (Rose) Winter, 88, was born in Ohio County Kentucky on December 2, 1931 and passed away in her home on October 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Bryce Winter, her parents Ozzie and Nora Ashby and her grandson David Chad Wade. She leaves a legacy of love through her four children Rose Ann Wade (Benny), Susan Carson (Ken), Brenda Rosenberg (John) and Barbara Kelsoe (Greg), her five grandchildren Eric Wade (Kelly), Scott Carson (Leah), Melissa Carson, Anna Rose Guthrie (Joseph), and Caroline Kelsoe Jones (Stacy), and great-granddaughter Eloise Carson. She was awaiting the birth of her new great-granddaughter, Amelia Guthrie, to come in November and Baby Carson in May of next year.

Rose was a member of White Springs Baptist Church and called Rainbow City her home since 1967 but had been living in Clarkesville GA for the last two years with family. Mom was blessed with a best friend, Era Bush from Rainbow City. She retired from Trambeam Corporation in Attalla in 2001 and had used her retirement years to serve her family. Anyone who knew our sweet Momma would always comment on her beautiful hair, smile and gentle kind spirit. She loved Jesus and all her life she lived to serve Him and others. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on in the lives of her family and others who were touched by her wit, her love for life and her quiet gentle spirit.

Graveside services will be private for family and will be led by Dr. Michael Yopp at Rainbow Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Collier Butler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Gideon Bibles to be given in her memory so others will be able to read her favorite verse "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." All cards can be sent to her family at 118 Habersham Place, Clarkesville, GA 30523



