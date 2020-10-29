1/
Gadsden - Rosezeta Henry Warren, 73, of Gadsden, AL., passed away on October 20, 2020. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Preceding her in death were her parents Eulice "Ace" and Thelma Singletery Henry; sisters Belva Henry Hill and Billie Faye Graham. She leaves behind the love of her life, Rickey "Rick" Johnson; her loving children James Warren (Taundra), Robert Warren (Sundei Townsend), Felicia Hunter (Daniel) and Rachel Dixon (Rodney, Sr.); grandchildren Robert Marcell Warren, Antoinette Warren, Brittany Dixon and Rodney Dixon, Jr.; great grandchildren Leviticous Warren, Carlos McCray, Jr., Cordarious McCray, Eli Joseph Dixon, Jaxson Arthur Sanders, plus one on the way (Robert Marcell Warren, Jr.); sisters Dianne Woody (Bob, Jr.), Nina Thompson (David), Juanita Polk, and Donna Henry; aunt, Betty Ray (Harvey Kyle); uncle, James Singletery (Daisy); host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Carolyn, Betty & Cynt. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Lemley Funeral Home from 4 PM to 8 PM. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Old Liberty Cemetery at 1:00 PM with Pastor Rodney B. Dixon, Sr. officiating services along with other ministers. Lemley Funeral Home directing.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
