More Obituaries for Roxie Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxie M. Greene

Roxie M. Greene Obituary
Roxie M. Greene, 81, of Southside, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden.
She was married to George Greene, who preceded her in death in November of 1993. Roxie retired from Southern Bell and was a member of Coosa Valley 551 OES. She was originally from Trion, GA, but had been a longtime resident of Southside, AL.
She is survived by her children, Bobby E. Richardson (Barbette), Elizabeth Angie Richardson Scott, Benjamin Greene and Rachel Forrest (Michael); sisters, Maxine Blevins and Norma Willingham; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and dearest and closest friends, Jim L. and Linda Fuhrman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and ICU at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
A private memorial service will be held by immediate family at a later date.
Cremation Services of East Alabama
www.alabamacrematory.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 1, 2019
