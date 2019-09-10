Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Roy Allen Obituary
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Roy Allen, 85, who went home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 8, 2019. Pastor Jeff Rowan will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
He will be reunited with his loving wife, Shirley, and son Rodney, who preceded him in death.
Roy is survived by his son, Dr. Roger D. Allen; his sisters, Gail Allen and Sue Wiggins; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Roy was a lifelong native of Gadsden, Alabama, and worked at the Local 12 Goodyear Plant for 42 years. He was a Christian with a strong faith in God and attended Paden Baptist Church. Roy was a proud member of The Marines, and enjoyed sports of all kinds, and in his younger years, riding a Honda cruising bike. There was no one he would not talk to or help. He will be truly missed by many and welcomed into Heaven by so many more.
There will be no graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/) or to a .
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 10, 2019
