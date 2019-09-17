Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy "Dink" Bradley


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy "Dink" Bradley Obituary
Mr. Roy "Dink" Bradley of Attalla peacefully passed from this life on the evening of September 15, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel prior to departing for the committal service at the cemetery.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Roy "Dink" and Shelby "Jean" were married July 18, 1959, while he worked at the Attalla Pipe Foundry. In 1964, they moved to Huntsville, where they resided for two years, before returning to Attalla, where he built houses in Etowah County for the next 45 years. Dink was a hardworking man – and the most humble, honest and encouraging husband, dad and grandfather that anyone could ever have. He brought us a lifetime of happy memories, from family vacations to backyard fun, and taught us how to put family first.
Mr. Bradley was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Eva Bradley; sisters, Dorothy (Bob) Williams, June (Molly) Hathcock and Gertie (Charles (still living)) Page; brothers, Bud (Joyce) Bradley and Mack (Bonnie) Bradley.
He leaves behind, wife, Shelby Bradley; daughter, Kelly Lenard (the late Jeff Lenard); son, Todd Bradley (Tara Bradley); grandchildren, Patton Lenard, Kelsey Lenard, Faith Lenard, Hayden Bradley and Heston Bradley; along with a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends.
Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff of Gadsden Regional MICU; Dr. Debora Reiland & Dr. Andrew Reiland and staff; and to the many wonderful family members on Jean's side for the many meals they've provided throughout the last three years.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now