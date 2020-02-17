Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Roy Forrest Matthews


1942 - 2020
Roy Forrest Matthews Obituary
Roy Forrest Matthews, 77, of Valley, Alabama, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1942, in Collinsville, Alabama, to Arsa and Houston Matthews. On July 11, 1962, he married Adell Huff in Attalla. Roy served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Mountain Home, Idaho. He was the owner of KFC franchises in Alabama and Georgia for over 30 years. After retiring, he and his wife, Adell, enjoyed traveling, gardening, and collecting Roy Rogers memorabilia. These endeavors afforded Roy and Adell many endearing friendships.
Roy is survived by his son, Richard and his wife Allyson of West Point, Georgia; three granddaughters, Carrie, Langley and Emily Jo Matthews; and by his sister, Jane (Wesley) Johnson of Gadsden.
He is also survived by 8 brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Martha Huff (Hugh) Otwell, Walter (Martha Jay) Huff, Bobby (Patsy) Huff, Robert (Cathy) Huff, Frances Huff (Tulis) Cornelius, Danny (Judy) Huff, Dennis (Teresa) Huff and Jean Huff (Lynn) Oden. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, sister Billie Gail (A.G.) Smith, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Victoria Huff.
The funeral will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. CST. Visitation will precede the service from noon to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Lanett First Baptist Church. Please visit www.morganfuneralchapel.com for more information and online condolences.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2020
