Roy L. Sterling, 87, passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
He was born to Elmer and Lizzie Sterling on Feb. 11, 1932 in Collinsville. After working for over 12 years at the H.M. Harper Company as foreman of the Die Shop in Morton Grove, Illinois, Mr. Sterling returned home and established Sterling Logging Company, of which he was the owner operator until his retirement.
Mr. Sterling was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lizzie Sterling; his sister, Jewel Dutton; and his brothers, Charles Sterling and Ernest Sterling; and the mother of his children, Mable Sterling.
Mr. Sterling is survived by his children, Don (Bobbie) Sterling of Collinsville, Jeannie Nichols (Roger) of Centre, and Brent Sterling of Collinsville; his grandchildren, Marcie Foster of Leesburg, Jason Foster of Leesburg, Amanda Sterling of Summerville, Georgia, Jennifer Sterling of Sand Rock, Cole (Julie Ann) Sterling of Sand Rock and Tyler (Haley) Sterling of Centre; his great-grandchildren, Tanner (Amanda Sterling), Dylin (Jennifer Sterling), Scarlett and Willow (Cole Sterling) and Tucker (Tyler Sterling).
Visitation will be from 3 until 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Sharp's Funeral Home in Collinsville, with immediate graveside at Hunt's Chapel Cemetery, Collinsville.
Pallbearers will be Don Sterling, Roger Nichols, Cole Sterling, Tyler Sterling, Randy Morgan and Bobbie Higginbotham.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of ProHealth Hospice and the Office of Dr. Perry, and to Jean Stone, Raponza Stalling and Denise Hutchins.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 2, 2019