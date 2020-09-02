Roy Lee Cash, 87, of Rainbow City, passed away August 30, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Freddie Keener and Randy Wine officiating. The family will accept friends for visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.

Visitation will also be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.

Procession from Morgan Funeral Chapel to Rainbow Memorial Gardens in mule-drawn wagon following the service Thursday.

Roy graduated from Etowah High School Class of 1951. He joined the United States Army and served from 1953 until 1955. Roy retired from LTV Steel (Blooming Mill) with 34 years of service. He loved to get in the motor home or travel trailer and set out across the country visiting friends and family. He made numerous trips to Alaska and would tell you about them whether you asked or not. He participated in Calhoun County Honor Flight on April 11, 2017. Roy was a member of Samuels Chapel Church, The American Legion Post 71, Sand Mountain Saddle Club, Alabama Palomino Horse Breeders Association, Alabama Beagle Club, Cheaha Beagle Club, Dixie Association of Beagle Clubs, and was a Founding and Past Member of Rainbow Saddle Club.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Marvin Cash; mother, Dovie Adaline Bailey Cash; wife, Bobbie Lou Wain Cash; daughter, Donna Faye Cash; grandson, Thomas Lee Cash; sister, Mary Wylene Cash Teele; brothers, Herman Lincoln Cash and Bailey Cash.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Hopper Cash; sons, Roy Lynn (Carol Cain) Cash, Marvin Wain (Wanda) Cash, Bryan Seaborne (Sheila) Cash; granddaughters, Jenfir (Barry) Hill, Melanie (Jeremy) Cash Landis, Amanda Cash (Bruce) Shores, Lauren Cash (Michael Duel); stepchildren, Steve (Dale) Stancil, Pam (Mike) Key, Rita (Tom) Brookshire, Pat (Ken) Larkin, Phyllis (Jimmy) Chapman, Mark (Connie) Stancil; several great- and step-great-grandchildren.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, 3140 Zelda Court, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36106.

