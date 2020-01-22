|
Royce Robert Wood, 73, of Gadsden, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Royce served in the United States Army as a helicopter gunman in the 1st Calvary Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He was a 1965 graduate of Gadsden High School and a lifetime resident of Gadsden.
Royce is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Evelyn Wood.
He is survived by his special friend, Vickie Goins; daughter, Brandi (Chris) Roll; son, Shawn (Sandra) Wood; grandchildren, Taylor Watts and Katlyne (Weston) Harbin; great grandson, Kingsley Harp; sister, Glenda Dabbs; brother, Keith Wood; nephews Ladon (Susan) Wells and Kevin (Barbara) Wells; nieces, Jessica (Nick) Gaskin and Kelsey Wood and great nephew, Gunnar Gaskin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Jan. 25, 2020, at Collier Butler Funeral Home in Gadsden. The Rev. Tommy Marshall will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Wood family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 22, 2020