Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Royce Wayne Brittain, 85, of Arab, who died Wednesday. The Rev. David Norton will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge of services.
He will be remembered as a quiet mild-mannered and loving family man. Graduate of Hokes Bluff High and Jacksonville State University. He retired as a tax auditor for the State of Alabama. He was an Air Force veteran and retired from the Army National Guard. Longtime member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church. Stubborn but loved by all and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Betty; parents, Ira and Pauline Brittain and granddaughter Celena Kay Shipp.
He is survived by children Sharon (John) Biggs, Kenny Marbut, Amy (Steve) Holmes, Ed (Eric) Brittain, Tim (Lisa) Brittain, Keith (Diane) Marbut, 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and sister Joyce Townsend.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Special thanks to the staff of McGuffey Health and Rehab and Southern Care Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 7, 2019