|
|
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at North Glencoe Baptist Church for Rozlyn Patience Greene, 9, of Glencoe, who passed away on Thursday, September 12. Pastor Keith Frix and Pastor Thom Harrison will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Baptist Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Rozyln was an honor roll student at Glencoe Elementary School and Mitchell Elementary School. She was a member of Life Church in Rainbow City. She was full of life and always smiling. She loved to dance, sing and do gymnastics. She loved with a big heart; she took gifts people gave her in the hospital and gave them to other kids. She loved animals, especially her dogs Grizz and Mater. She was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jeff and Shelby Sheppard, Jean Smith and Zoe Gorham.
She is survived by her mother, Lauren; father, Ben; brothers and sisters, Andrew Greene, Autumn Greene, Braylen Smith, Keegan Greene; grandparents, Jeanie and Gerald Gorham, Bill Greene, Rene Greene; aunts and uncles, Kyle (Kayla) McGuire, Mel Smith, Harmony (Bobby) Pike, Jeff (Jennifer) Greene, Phillip (Nina) Greene; cousins, Destiny, Aliyah, Brycen, Izzy, Aubrey, Bryce, Mason, Tinzley, Jesslyn, Amara and Emily. Special friends: Tony and Lydia Castanon, Jesse and Case Castanon.
Pallbearers will be Jeff and Phillip Greene, Kyle McGuire, Andrew Greene, Braylen Smith and Mel Smith. Honorary Pallbearer will be Keegan Greene.
Special thanks to the Nurses at 8th QB Children's of Alabama for their love, dedication, crying with us, celebrating with us and just loving our girl. Special thanks also to Doctors at Children's and St. Jude, Jeff Little and the people of Etowah County and beyond for their love and support.
Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at North Glencoe Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 14, 2019