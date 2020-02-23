|
R.T. Cantrell Cox Jr., aka "June Bug", "Uncle Bug", 78, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born September 3, 1941 to R.T. Cox Sr. and Lola Beatrice Jackson Cox, where he grew up in Alabama City. He was a member of the Rebel Drum Line under Rip Reagan's National Champions. He was a 1960 graduate of Emma Sansom, enlisted in the Air Force with numerous of his childhood friends, and he became a Morse Code Operator. After his service in the Air Force, he attended Gadsden State Junior College. He had worked as a Claims Manager for numerous truck lines such as Bowman, Brown, and Watkins. He was President of the Atlanta Claims Council from 1975 until 1984. He had retired from the City of Gadsden Public Works, having worked in many capacities. He was also a member of the VFW.
He loved, nurtured, and spoiled everyone he knew and enjoyed sports, animals, and playing cards. He woke everyday singing, whistling, laughing, telling stories, and planning casino trips.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.T. Cantrell Cox Sr. and Lola Beatrice Jackson Cox; daughter, Jennifer Leigh Cox; siblings and their spouses, Jack Cox, Johnny Cox, Jerry Cox (Pat), Jean Cox Weaver (Jimmy), Pat Cox Harbin (George), and Brenda Johnson Cox.
He is survived by his daughter, Jill Cox Hanshew (George); brother, Bill Cox; sisters-in-law, Eloise and Joan Cox; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Collier-Butler Chapel. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Collier-Butler.
Pallbearers will be George Hanshew; Joe, Terry and Randy Harbin; and Glenn, Tommy, Craig and Jay Cox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Maurice, Alan, Ricky Weaver, Mickey Robertson and Paul Hanshew.
Special thanks to all who loved and supported us through this journey.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2020