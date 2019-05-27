|
|
Ruby Jean Hines, 71, of Gadsden, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler Chapel. David Millican will officiate and burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Garden. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Jean loved to swim and had a lot of adventures driving a truck. She would play the guitar and sing as often as possible. She loved her pets and her woodworking tools. Family time was always the best time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Hines; her second spouse, Debbie Hines; parents, Talmadge and Christine Howell; and grandson, Cody.
She is survived by five children, Tina, Jeff, Gene, Carlene, and Noel; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; and an abundance of "stepchildren"; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Alecia Dixon, Jessica Dixon, Dustin Dupree, Austin Ferguson, Jacob Sims, and Matthew Adair.
Honorary pallbearers are L.J. Hines, Chris Hines, and Nicholas Estep.
Special thanks to friends who came by to visit with her; Amedisys Hospice for the most excellent care; to Misty and Charity for making my mother feel special; and to Matt for playing the guitar and singing to her. To Michael Blackmon "Doc", there are not words to tell you how much you have meant to us. Without you I don't know how I would have made it. Your nights up with my mother meant she never had to be alone.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5 until 8 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Hines family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 27, 2019