Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Russell "Rusty" Phillips Obituary
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Williams Southside Chapel for Mr. Russell "Rusty" Phillips, age 56, of Southside, who passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Rev. Lauil Thompson and Rev. John-Robert Phillips will officiate. Cremation services provided by Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Rusty was a graduate of Southside High School class of 1981 and was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Phillips Sr.; and his mother, Cleo F. Phillips.
He is survived by his brother, Robert "Robby" L. Phillips, and sister-in-law, Jeannie Phillips; niece, Madison Patrick and her husband, Cory Patrick; nephew, John-Robert Phillips and his wife, Bekah Phillips; a great-niece and two great-nephews; special friends, Cathy and Kenneth Rigsby.
Honorary pallbearers are the Harry Quinn's Men Sunday School Class at Southside Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2019
