Ruth Moore Obituary
Graveside Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for Mrs. Ruth Moore, 94, who passed away Sunday, September 29. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William Earl Moore; and son, Lloyd Bruce Moore.
She is survived by her twin sons, Ronald Moore and wife, Debbie, Donald Moore and wife, Audrey; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McCauley's Chapel United Methodist Church.
There will be no visitation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 3, 2019
