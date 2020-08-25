1/
Ruth Womack Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Village Chapel for Ruth Womack Wright, 72, Attalla, who died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Rev. John F. Screws will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth was born and raised in Attalla. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Wright; parents, Charlie and Alice Womack; sister, Faye Sweatt; and brother, J.C. Womack.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughters, Karen (John) Screws and Rebecca Stovall; grandsons, Taylor Wright and C.J. Stovall; siblings, Vicki Reed, Donnie (Sandy) Womack, Bobby Womack, Mike (Sonya) Womack, and Betty Scarber; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Special thanks to the MICU nurses and staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Village Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved