Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Village Chapel for Ruth Womack Wright, 72, Attalla, who died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Rev. John F. Screws will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth was born and raised in Attalla. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Wright; parents, Charlie and Alice Womack; sister, Faye Sweatt; and brother, J.C. Womack.

Mrs. Wright is survived by her daughters, Karen (John) Screws and Rebecca Stovall; grandsons, Taylor Wright and C.J. Stovall; siblings, Vicki Reed, Donnie (Sandy) Womack, Bobby Womack, Mike (Sonya) Womack, and Betty Scarber; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Special thanks to the MICU nurses and staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.

