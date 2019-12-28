|
|
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Village Chapel for Ryker Carder Ray Mathis, 4, and Clint Don Lee Mathis, 25, who died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. The Rev. Jared Chapman will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Ryker was a loving 4-year-old with a heart of gold. He was a momma's boy, and his daddy's and bubba's world. Everyone loved Clint and Ryker. They would light up anyone's day. They will be truly missed by everyone they ever met.
Ryker was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Lee Ryker; grandfather, Richard Myers and great grandfather, Don Mathis.
He is survived by his brother, Kaizer; mother and stepfather, Danielle and Jordan Bogle; godmother, Presley Lawley and the Smith, Mathis and Bogle families.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 28, 2019