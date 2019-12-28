Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryker Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryker and Clint Mathis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryker and Clint Mathis Obituary
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Village Chapel for Ryker Carder Ray Mathis, 4, and Clint Don Lee Mathis, 25, who died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. The Rev. Jared Chapman will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Ryker was a loving 4-year-old with a heart of gold. He was a momma's boy, and his daddy's and bubba's world. Everyone loved Clint and Ryker. They would light up anyone's day. They will be truly missed by everyone they ever met.
Ryker was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Lee Ryker; grandfather, Richard Myers and great grandfather, Don Mathis.
He is survived by his brother, Kaizer; mother and stepfather, Danielle and Jordan Bogle; godmother, Presley Lawley and the Smith, Mathis and Bogle families.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryker's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -