Celebration of Life for Sabrina L. Wise, 46, of Ohatchee, AL, will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at The Tabernacle Church, 1301 S. 11th St., Gadsden, with Pastor Tommy Marshall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tabernacle Church in honor of Sabrina.

Sabrina Lavell Wise was born on March 4, 1974. She was a hard worker and spent her last 10 years working at Pippin Dry Cleaners. Sabrina was the most selfless person with a huge heart and loved to love. She enjoyed spending time with her children and being a maw maw. Sabrina was married in 2016 to the late Mr. James Wise. She also enjoyed spending her days on the river boating and soaking up the sun.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wise; and mother, Mary Kelley.

She is survived by her children, Niki Smith (Justin), Shelby Nelson (Brian), Tommy Nelson; her stepchildren, Dakota (Lexi) and Dustin (Mackenzie); siblings, Chara (nephew Tarzan) and Bobby Kelley; grandchildren, Lila, Silas, Joryn, Mazyn, Sienna, Kai, Avalyn, Lani and newest grandbaby coming; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

