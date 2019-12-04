|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Village Chapel for Sam Marshall, 79, Southside, who died Sunday, December 1, 2019. Pastors Tommy Marshall, Don Arnold, Terry Workman and Trey Dodd will officiate. Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Southside.
Sam loved being outdoors working with all different kinds of plants and flowers. He enjoyed working on old cars. Sam loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Marshall; daughters, Becky Marshall and Sarah Marshall; parents, Thomas and Lucille Marshall; and brother, Tom Marshall.
He is survived by his children, Tommy (Patti) Marshall and Jennifer (Jesse) Dodd; grandchildren, Tara (Terry) Workman, Dannielle (Billy) Boozer and Trey (Heather) Dodd; great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Stella, Tyce, Maverick, Elijah; and sisters, Carolyn Cox and Bess Sisk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Tabernacle Building Fund.
Pallbearers will be Herbert Buice, Billy Boozer, Trey Dodd, Glenn Leslie, Mickey Durham and Joe Womack.
Special thanks to the staff of Shepherd's Cove Hospice; Gadsden Regional 7th floor nurses, Gaynell Wade, Heather Minton and Rachel Crowe; and special family friend, Peggy McClendon.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 4, 2019