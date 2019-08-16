|
Sunrise: October 14, 1963 – Sunset: August 9, 2019
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. August 17 at First Baptist in Green Pasture, Pastor Henry Sterling.
Remembering the cherished memories of Samuel Earl Hope are six sons, Ladondrick (La'Quial) Hughley, LaEric Hughley, Lil Darivs Hope, Tony (Kyra) Porter, Marcus Porter and Tristian Hope; sisters, Onelia (Tim) Smitherman, Jackie Rhoden and Betrina Thomas; brothers, Ocie (Beatrice) Hope, Arthur Hope and Christopher (Tanesha) Thomas; seven grandchildren, all from Gadsden, Alabama; a very special uncle and aunt, Bishop Jewell Thomas and Gwynn Thomas; nine nieces, Feneshia (Jeffery) Yow, Cynthia Rhoden, Twyla Luker, Matoya Hope, Patierra Knight, Laquilla Knight, Christia (Chris) Hollinger, Chrishawna Thomas and Melodey Thomas; seven nephews, Reginald Luker, Martuan (Pateyla) Hope, Marquavius Hope, Anthony (Tanasha) Hope, Christopher Hope, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Christian Thomas; a host of great nieces and nephews; special friends, Willie Juddine, Samuel Cain, Eugene Kinney, Timmothy Keith, Stephen Huffman, Ronald Morgan, Patrick Threet, Lavarcyl Cain and Tilan Stephens; a special cousin, Patricia Cook; and a special friend to the family, Melissa King.
House of Solace Funeral Services
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019