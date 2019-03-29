|
Funeral services for Mr. Samuel (Holston) Holstick Jr. will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Mission Baptist Church. Eulogy by the Rev. Vann Smith. Interment in Lincoln Hills Cemetery. Public visitation from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Lillie Mae Holstick; five sons, Jimmy Holstick (Atlanta), Larry (Pat) Holston (Gadsden), Robert (Sheila) Holston (Gadsden), Otis Holston (Riverdale), Sedrick Holstick (Gadsden); two daughters, Kim (Charles) Partlow III (Stockbridge) and Paulette Wildy (Jonesboro); stepsons, Tommy (Pamela) Rancher (California) and Tim (Rose) Rancher (Gadsden); bonus daughters, Rita (Aaron) White (Gadsden), Betty (Jesse) Walker (Texas); son-in-law, John Wilkerson (Riverdale); one sister, Mattie Grady (Opelika); brother-in-law, Alonza (Sylvia) Peoples (North Carolina), Howard (Mary) Peoples (California), 20 grandkids, 20 great grandkids, nine great-great grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 29, 2019