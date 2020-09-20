Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. September 22, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Sandra Turner, 76, of Gadsden, who passed away on September 13, 2020. Reverend Ron Downey will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Mrs. Turner previously worked for Holler Oil Company before becoming employed at Jerry's Pharmacy, where she worked as a bookkeeper for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Turner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Arledge and Carrie Ballew; sisters, Cora (Ailene) Chapman and Nancy Marshall; and her brothers, Robert Arledge, Bill Arledge, Arthur Arledge, and Clay Ballew.

The family would like to issue a special thank you to the caring hospice workers with Kindred Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store