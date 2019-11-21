|
Sandra Carol Hodge Adams, 82, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 22 at Crestwood Cemetery. Rev. James O. Wallace will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday prior to the service at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Ms. Adams enjoyed her retirement by spending time with her children and grandchildren and her constant companion, Baxter. She enjoyed gardening and decorating. She was a beautiful person who loved beautiful surroundings. She had a passion for Auburn football, crossword puzzles and being with family. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a lifelong member and founding member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. E.F. and Tressie Hodge; brother, Charles Hodge; and grandson, Matthew Sullivan.
She is survived by her son, Tony (Carla) Adams and grandchildren, Catie Adams, Reid Adams, Ryan Snodgrass, and Jonathon Snodgrass; daughter, Kim Adams Ferguson and grandchildren, Emily (Cameron) Moore, Olivia Sullivan, and Adam Sullivan; great-grandchildren, McKinley and Emma Kate Moore.
Pallbearers will be nephews Todd Hodge and Perry Hodge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials); and , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 21, 2019