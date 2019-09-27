Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Reposing
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Sandra D. Pointer Obituary
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Sandra D. Pointer, 66, of Gadsden, will be held at noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church, with Rev. Henry Sterling officiating. Interment will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
To view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.Prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 27, 2019
