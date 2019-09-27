|
|
Celebration of life service for Mrs. Sandra D. Pointer, 66, of Gadsden, will be held at noon Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church, with Rev. Henry Sterling officiating. Interment will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
To view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.Prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 27, 2019