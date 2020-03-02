|
|
Sandra Faye Marbuary, 73, Huntsville, passed away February 26, 2020.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Jacqueline Marbuary, Bryan (Latisha) Marbuary and Jolanda Kindell; and brother, Kenneth (Evon) Marbuary.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church.
Pastor Larry Weathers officiating. Burial in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park.
Public Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral home.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Water." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 2, 2020