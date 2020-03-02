Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Sandra Faye Marbuary

Sandra Faye Marbuary Obituary
Sandra Faye Marbuary, 73, Huntsville, passed away February 26, 2020.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Jacqueline Marbuary, Bryan (Latisha) Marbuary and Jolanda Kindell; and brother, Kenneth (Evon) Marbuary.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church.
Pastor Larry Weathers officiating. Burial in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park.
Public Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral home.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Water." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 2, 2020
