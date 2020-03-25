|
A family funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Sandra Kay Hamilton, 72, of Glencoe, who died Tuesday. Reverend Tommy Ferguson will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Sandra Hamilton was a schoolteacher for over 30 years. She received Teacher of the Year at Glencoe Elementary and was voted into the Teachers Hall of Fame in years 2005 and 2006.
She is survived by husband of 55 years, Kenneth Hamilton; son, Kevin (Beverly) Hamilton; special granddaughter, Allie Cromer; and sister, Fay Collier.
Pallbearers are Ralph Pruitt, Donald Gramling, Mark Hamilton, Erick Ford, Joe Morgan and John Morgan. Honorary Pallbearer is Larry Bellew.
Special thanks to hospice nurses Windy, Tiffany and Pam.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 25, 2020