A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Gallant for Sandra Martin Cothran, who passed from this life on August 9, 2020.

Sandra worked for 20 years at Gadsden Health and Rehab. She enjoyed keeping up the flower gardens with her second husband, Cowboy, at College Heights Baptist Church, where she was a member. She loved working in her gardens at home.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Wayne Martin; second husband, Byron "Cowboy" Cothran; parents, Nelson and Faye Spivey; and sister, Connie Whidby.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Wayne Martin Jr., Joseph Lee Martin (Kim), Joshua William Martin, Chris Cothran (Shelley), and Todd Cothran (Brandi); grandchildren, Alyssa Martin, Allie Martin, Mason (Alexis) Rhodes, Ryan Kelly, Chandler Cothran, Emily Cothran, and Hannah Cothran; sisters, Theresa Barnett Smith, Denise Faircloth (Larry), Angie Dennis (Michael), and Diana Stephens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of College Heights Baptist Church. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gadsden Health and Rehab.

