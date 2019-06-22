Home

Sandra "Sandy" Rogers

Sandra "Sandy" Rogers Obituary
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Rogers, age 55, of Attalla, who passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019. Burial will be at Hokes Bluff Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Sandy worked as a Registered Nurse up until a car accident in 1995. She had to become a homemaker due to her injuries. She loved to cook and order As Seen on T.V. cooking utensils on a regular basis. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, and will be dearly missed.
Mrs. Rogers is preceded in death by her father, J.C. Starling Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Gabrielle (Gabi) Rogers; mother, Barbel Starling; sister, Debbie (Robert) Powers; nieces and nephews, Elisabeth Dunn, Luke Dunn, Cody Turner, Hannah Powers and Hallie Powers.
Visitation will be Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 22, 2019
